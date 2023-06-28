The VIP directors for 2023 includes, from left, Jackie Wallin, Executive Director of Laughlin Chamber of Commerce and Laughlin Tourism Commission; VIP Vice President Gina Fields; VIP President Donna Engelmeier; VIP Secretary Pat Zidek, VIP Liason Joyce Moreno; and VIP Treasurer Margot Anderson.
LAUGHLIN — Chambers of Commerce are known for supporting business, but the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce also supports nonprofit organizations throughout the Tri-state through its Volunteers In Partnership program, better known as VIP.
The program began in 2005 with a handful of volunteers and a shoe-string budget funded from tips earned by selling water and beer at town events. It has since matured into an organization with 115 members that has made substantial donations to numerous nonprofit groups in the area over the past 18 years.
“My Lord, have we changed,” said Joyce Moreno, who serves as a liaison between VIP and the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce. “When we started, it was a big deal if we could muster up $500 for the school backpack program, and now we’ve donated around $80,000 to the community.”
VIP volunteers serve as the face of the community at numerous events, helping take tickets and acting as ushers at concerts at the Laughlin Event Center and staffing numerous public events such as the annual Connie Davis 5K Walk & Roll For Cancer, Chefs Food Fest, Community Achievement Awards, Boys & Girls Clubs events, Easter egg hunts, rodeos, off-road events and many more. During the pandemic, VIP members put together 5,000 COVID test kits so the Chamber could provide them to the public free of charge. The group raises funds through donations from businesses and organizations, often in exchange for providing event staff.
“VIPs help set up the annual Connie Davis Cancer Walk,” she said. “We get there at 5:30 a.m. and we’re there ‘til 5 p.m. — we’re half dead, but we’re there ‘til the end.”
In addition to staffing the event, the group donates $1,000 to the River Fund Cancer Connection to honor the memory of late Chamber Executive Director Connie Davis.
“It’s a remarkable thing that we’ve been able to do,” Moreno said. “We’ve donated to veterans groups, schools, churches, sports like AYSO (American Youth Soccer Organization) and Little League, elder groups, the Boys & Girls Clubs and the River Fund. Absolutely all the money must stay in this area to be used in our community.”
As a subcommittee of the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce, the VIP program’s purpose is to promote the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce, its functions, members, and businesses.
“We also support Laughlin Tourism (Commission) and offer volunteer support to entities that have chosen Laughlin for their venue. Each of our volunteers has been vetted and background-checked,” Moreno explained. “When we do help with an event and the promoter donates funds to us, we appreciate it, as this helps us to support our community efforts.”
In mid-July each year, the VIP program begins accepting applications for funding from area non-profits. “We have a committee to review each request and choose those they think are most in need of funds,” she said. “The VIP Board of Directors sets the donation budget based on how much we’ve taken in. The whole membership decides how much to give to each group, and we present the donations at our January meeting.”
Grants typically start at $500 and increase as funds are available.
“Not everybody gets big grants,” said Moreno. “We like those grass-roots programs to get help.”
As an example, this year’s grants included $500 each to the Laughlin Junior High School and the Oatman Tailings Historical Society.
Although the program was started by retired people looking for something to do, nowadays VIP volunteers come from all walks of life and reside throughout the area, including in Laughlin, Bullhead City and Fort Mohave.
“Not everyone is retired," Moreno said. “There are full-time residents and snowbirds from all over the country. It’s nice to have a variety of people.”
To participate in the VIP program, members must commit to volunteer for at least 12 hours each year and must attend at least five meetings, which are held at 5 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at the Laughlin Outlet Center. Meetings take place from January through May and September through November. Volunteers get to choose the events they want to participate in.
“There’s a sign-up sheet and time schedule at our meetings, so they can sign up for whatever interests them,” she said.
With extremely low operating expenses and help from the Chamber, the VIP program gives back the majority of the funds it collects.
“We want to help anybody who helps anybody,” Moreno said. "If we can help them help others, we will.”
The application for grants will be available on the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce website soon. Applicants must be registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations to be eligible. For more information, visit https://laughlinchamber.com/volunteers-in-partnership-vip or call the Chamber at (702) 298-2214.
