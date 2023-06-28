LNT - VIP Directors 2023.jpg

The VIP directors for 2023 includes, from left, Jackie Wallin, Executive Director of Laughlin Chamber of Commerce and Laughlin Tourism Commission; VIP Vice President Gina Fields; VIP President Donna Engelmeier; VIP Secretary Pat Zidek, VIP Liason Joyce Moreno; and VIP Treasurer Margot Anderson.

 Jill Ramelot/For The Laughlin Nevada Times

LAUGHLIN — Chambers of Commerce are known for supporting business, but the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce also supports nonprofit organizations throughout the Tri-state through its Volunteers In Partnership program, better known as VIP.

The program began in 2005 with a handful of volunteers and a shoe-string budget funded from tips earned by selling water and beer at town events. It has since matured into an organization with 115 members that has made substantial donations to numerous nonprofit groups in the area over the past 18 years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.