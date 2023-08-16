LAUGHLIN — When asked for celebrations at the virtual Laughlin Junior/Senior High School School Organization Team meeting on Aug. 8, the school's new school resource officer was on the list.
"It's nice seeing a law enforcement presence for the last two days in and around the campus," non-voting member Novelt Mack.
Principal Dawn Estes presented a revision to the LHS Parent and Family Engagement Policy in the meeting, emphasizing student safety for the 2023-2024 school year.
During the subsequent SOT meeting for William G. Bennett Elementary School, a similar revision for its Family Engagement Plan as well.
"In the spring, we looked at the district-wide survey results and we looked at the areas we were concerned about," Estes said.
Based on the survey, conducted in 2022, 83.6% of student participants believed LHS is a safe school. Bennett ES student respondents, answering the same question, came in at 86.67% agree or strongly agree.
When asked about bullying, 56.55% of LHS students agreed or strongly agreed the school "does a good job to prevent bullying," while the elementary students responded at 73.91% agree/strongly agree.
The goals for both schools are to increase the response percentages: 92% agreement for "the school is safe" and 85% for bullying prevention for LHS and 98% and 85% respectively for Bennett ES.
"With law enforcement on campus, I think those are really good targets to aim for," voting member Feliciano Jiròn said.
Although the specifics were not discussed on how this would be accomplished, voting member Ashlyn Sainz hoped the SRO would have a meaningful impact.
"He said he loves Laughlin, loves the community ... he's been in the district for a long time," Sainz said. "I hope that it solves a lot of your guys' issues on campus and that way you can pocket him back into other things."
• Outside of the Parent and Family Engagement Policy revision, the board entertained updates on the campus and strategic budget.
Construction began just weeks ago on the future home of Bennett ES, which is being incorporated into the existing high school.
The new construction will include a new 23,207 square-foot building with an auxiliary gym and kindergarten classrooms. Existing space, like the 500 wing, will also be converted into more classrooms for the elementary school.
The new construction includes other improvements, such as electronic safety/security upgrades, a new playground, new retaining walls and earthwork, a new entry plaza and new fencing.
Rafael Construction was awarded the bid for the project at $56,050,800 at the July 13 Clark County School District Board of Trustees meeting.
Sainz credited Superintendent Jesus Jara with making sure the construction project moved forward.
"Rafael Construction came in very, very high, way over the amount that was bidded, but Jara went ahead and put Laughlin in the top priority and said 'Move along with the project, we're going to pay for it,'" Sainz said. "I really appreciate everything he's done for Laughlin as superintendent. He's given more to us than any other superintendent has."
Estes said she was impressed with Rafael Construction, in particular the level of communication between them and school administration. She also said the company will be providing educational opportunities to LHS students.
"They also believe in giving back. One of the things they said is that they'll come in do some presentations for our students, share with them about the trade industry," Estes said. "For them, it's also supporting that trade industry, but also making kids aware 'this is what we do on a daily basis.'"
Construction completion is anticipated before the next school year.
• Another LHS construction project will also be underway soon: the baseball/softball fields will have their turf with replaced with synthetic turf in the coming weeks.
To accommodate the turf replacement construction, the "Home" and "Visitors" seating at the school's football are switched for this year.
"We're not really doing anything to the football field at all. But it's just since our only parking is going to be down at the baseball/softball, it's just more convenient for our community to have a shorter walk to the Visitors side," said Brad Hockett, assistant principal.
Hockett said the booster club will be able to make food, be it at the traditional concessions area or "in a pop up" at the other side of the field.
• Current enrollments for the schools are 327 for Bennett ES and and 294 for LHS. The numbers are expected to change in advance of the September SOT meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.